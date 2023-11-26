Morning briefing: Alternative plans for Uttarkashi rescue; probe begins in Kerala stampede; and all the latest news

In a tragic incident during the annual festival at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kerala, four students lost their lives and over 60 were injured in a stampede-like situation during a concert by singer Nikita Gandhi. The incident occurred due to a massive crowd at the auditorium's stairs, with students falling and being trampled upon. The university's vice chancellor attributed the stampede to a sudden rush during rainfall. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock and ordered a probe, while the law minister visited the injured, noting that four are in critical condition. The higher education minister pledged measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Dig Deeper Rescue personnel work at the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district on Saturday. (AFP)

Following irreparable damage to the auger machine, rescue efforts for 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel face delays. Authorities consider manual drilling or descending from the mountain's top as alternatives. The setback prompts a cautious approach, with international advisor Arnold Dix predicting a Christmas deadline for extraction. Manual drilling, starting after addressing machine issues, involves individual workers in a confined space. Challenges include stabilizing the platform and potential pipe damage. Despite setbacks, authorities prioritize worker safety, employing a plasma cutter to expedite the process. Vertical drilling is considered quicker, with preparations for both methods underway. The operation's timeframe remains uncertain, emphasizing a careful approach. Dig Deeper

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise retention deadline approaches, reports suggest intriguing decisions by teams. Mumbai Indians are expected to bring back Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans, potentially as a successor to the aging Rohit Sharma. Delhi Capitals plan to retain Prithvi Shaw despite a lackluster 2023 season, emphasizing faith in the young opener's explosive potential. Kolkata Knight Riders will reportedly release all-rounder Shardul Thakur, freeing up INR 10.75 crores. Additional trades involve the release of Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey by Delhi Capitals and a trade between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad involving Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar. Rajasthan Royals confirm Joe Root's absence in the IPL 2024 season, respecting his decision. Dig Deeper

Singer Nikhita Gandhi expressed devastation after four students died in a stampede at Cochin University's annual festival during her concert in Kochi. The Kerala government has initiated a probe into the tragic incident. Nikhita shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram, conveying her grief and offering prayers to the families of the victims. Initial reports suggested the stampede occurred during her performance, but officials clarified that she had not started when the tragedy unfolded. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan canceled cultural events, deputing ministers for coordination. The State Higher Education Minister ordered a thorough inquiry by a three-member team, emphasizing a comprehensive investigation into the stampede. Dig Deeper

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, along with their co-stars, attended a promotional event in Mumbai for Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies." The star cast, including Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, showcased stylish looks, with Suhana and Khushi twinning in printed dresses. Suhana opted for a colorful mini dress with a halter wrapover neckline, while Khushi wore a strapless multi-colored printed midi dress. Both styled their outfits with minimal accessories and glam touches. The film is set to stream on Netflix on December 7. Dig Deeper

