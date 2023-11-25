Uttarkashi rescue operation may take longer but vertical drilling safer: Experts

With the auger machine breaking down on the 14th day of the massive rescue operation at the Uttarkashi tunnel, the process now might take more time as this operation got more challenging technically, experts explained on Saturday. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt General (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain said patience is required now as the rescuers should not come under any pressure. The situation is like that of a war and the operation is unpredictable, the NDMA member said. The Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation has come to a halt as the rescuers are exploring the next possible actions with the auger machine giving in. (PTI)

Augur machine broke inside tunnel: What will happen now?

This is not the first time that the auger machine has developed a glitch, but now the experts are at a point where they do not want to rely on the auger machine entirely. The machine has been drilling through the debris and got obstructed by metal roadblocks. Every time it stopped working, it had to be taken out. Now the rescuers are cutting the machine to take it out. Once it is out by tomorrow, the rescuers will start manual drilling and vertical drilling.

No progress in the last 14 days?

The experts explained that the progress made by the auger machine won't be squandered away as the food pipe and the communication channels laid by the auger drilling have been working perfectly. Now they want to explore vertical drilling. The auger machine will be used only to push the pipe. The route made by the auger machine is intact.

But these alternatives might be slower than the horizontal drilling of the auger machine.

Vertical drilling safer because...

The experts on Saturday explained that vertical drilling would be safer as it would not be against gravity and no blasting would be required inside the tunne.

What is third alternative drifting?

The rescuers are also thinking of drifting in which drilling will be done from the sides but it will be possible only if the space permits. It will be a manual process and make take a long time.

"Whatever methods we are using right now, we have to have some patience. We need to understand that a very difficult operation is going on. Two methods are being used currently, but a third method that is drift method may also be used soon. Currently, the situation is that the 47-meter digging has been done, we have to keep it stable and remove the broken part of the Auger machine. I feel in the next 1-2 days the drilling will again start," the NDMA member said.