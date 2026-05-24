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Kerala woman dies after drinking toxic cleaning agent; husband held: Police

The Vidyanagar police have booked the husband on charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty against a woman by her in-laws

Updated on: May 24, 2026 06:48 pm IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after drinking a toxic cleaning agent in front of her in-laws in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, police said on Sunday.

The woman was rushed to a nearby government hospital. (Representative Image/iStock)

The incident was reported on late Saturday in Kasaragod’s Panalam. Police suspect it to be a case of mental harassment by the husband and mother-in-law, based on the complaint made by deceased’s family.

A case has been registered at the Vidyanagar police station based on a complaint filed by deceased’s brother. An inspector told HT that the woman’s husband is detained and will be formally arrested soon.

“It’s been alleged by the woman’s family that she was regularly mentally harassed over dowry and other matters by her husband and mother-in-law. On Saturday, she was physically assaulted by the husband, and her phone was snatched away when she tried to contact her family,” officer told HT.

“Based on the brother’s complaint, we have detained the 27-year-old husband. He will be formally arrested. Based on further information, we will question the mother-in-law too,” officer said.

The Vidyanagar police have booked the husband on charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty against a woman by her in-laws under section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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