Kerala: 6-year-old boy hammered to death over family dispute in Idukki, uncle missing
Kerala: 6-year-old boy hammered to death over family dispute in Idukki, uncle missing

While the boy died on the spot in Idukki, his mother and grandmother were seriously injured and presently under treatment, the police said. (AFP)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Idukki

A six-year-old boy died on Sunday in Kerala’s Idukki district after he was hit on the head with a hammer allegedly by his uncle following a family dispute, police said.

The uncle barged into the boy’s house in the wee hours and began attacking everyone with the hammer. While the boy died on the spot, his mother and grandmother were seriously injured and presently under treatment, the police said. Inquest proceedings were underway and the post-mortem report was awaited, the police said.

The incident occurred when everyone was asleep, they said. The boy’s 15-year-old sister managed to escape and raise an alarm. Soon, the neighbours rushed. On seeing them, the accused fled, the police said. A hunt is on for the man, they added.

