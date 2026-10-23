Keralam offers to host Raihan Vadra's photo exhibition without exceptions amid Bikaner House row

He claimed that some photographs which were demanded to be taken down even included those of the tricolour.

The offer came a day after Raihan said the administration of Bikaner House in Delhi, where the exhibition is ongoing, demanded that he take down several photographs documenting the protests in the national capital over the past six months.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has said that the state is "happy and proud" to host the "No Idea is final" photography exhibition of Raihan Vadra, son of Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

What was displayed at Raihan Vadra’s “No Idea is Final” exhibition after the disputed photos were removed?

What was displayed at Raihan Vadra’s “No Idea is Final” exhibition after the disputed photos were removed?

Why did Bikaner House ask Raihan Vadra to remove photographs from his exhibition?

Why did Bikaner House ask Raihan Vadra to remove photographs from his exhibition?

CM Satheesan, in a post on X, wrote, "Kerala would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra's No Idea is Final exhibition in its entirety. No exclusions, no exceptions."

Who said what on the row After the order from Bikaner House, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she was proud of her son.

"When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect," she wrote, in a snide comment at the BJP-led Union government.

Meanwhile, Bikaner House said the photographs "found to be inconsistent with the policy" of the venue were removed. The administration claimed it sought the removal of some of the photographs because they had “political messaging.”

Bikaner House is owned by the Rajasthan government, currently led by the BJP.