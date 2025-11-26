Thiruvananthapuram, The Left government in Kerala has found itself in a difficult position after a draft regulation linked to the Centre's Labour Codes introduced three years ago came to light. Kerala's draft labour code puts left govt on back foot

The left parties have been strongly opposing these labour codes at the national level, calling them "anti-worker". The draft regulation, however, had already been notified in the state on December 14, 2021.

After parts of the draft were reported by some media outlets, State Labour Minister V Sivankutty issued a clarification.

He assured that the government would never take any step that goes against the interests of workers. He stressed that Kerala's commitment to protecting labour rights remains unchanged. Sivankutty also explained that state labour officials prepared the draft only because they were under pressure from officials at the Centre.

He said the state had no intention of implementing anything that might harm labourers, and the government would examine the matter carefully before moving forward.

The minister stated that regional meetings had been convened under the aegis of the union labour secretary to discuss labour codes years ago.

The state labour secretary had been directed to attend the meeting without fail, and the state officials could not ignore such instructions from the Centre, he explained.

During the meeting, the state officials had been directed to mandatorily prepare a draft regulation and submit it to their respective state labour ministers, he said.

"We have not taken any action on the draft regulation in these years.... Strict directions have been given not to go ahead with any procedures in connection with its implementation," Sivankutty said.

A decision has been taken to convince the officials that the government cannot accept this even if it is a draft regulation, the minister said, adding that there is no need for any concern in this.

While talking to a TV channel, CPI-affiliated AITUC leader K P Rajendran said all trade unions have been strongly opposing the Centre's Labour Codes, and so they have a strong stance that such codes should not be formulated in a state like Kerala, which is ruled by a Left government.

He also alleged that the draft regulation was an attempt by the Centre to implement the codes through the backdoor using officials.

The union government recently notified all four labour codes, pending since 2020, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.

Sivankutty, however, had assured that the state government would not adopt an anti-worker stand at any cost while implementing the new labour codes.

He also announced the convening of a meeting of central trade union representatives to discuss matters related to the labour codes notified by the Centre. The meeting would be held online at 12.00 noon on November 27. The minister will also hold discussions with labour ministers of other states regarding the labour codes, official sources have said.

A proposal to organise a labour conclave in Thiruvananthapuram during the third week of December is under consideration, they added. Meanwhile, a coalition of trade unions announced a country-wide protest on Wednesday against the implementation of labour codes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.