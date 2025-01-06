‘Key evidence’ in Bhovi financial irregularities case stolen: Police

A mobile containing key evidence in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation financial irregularities case, has been stolen, Karnataka police claimed on Sunday. The Bhovi corporation, meant to support entrepreneurs from the Bhovi community, has been under scrutiny for alleged financial irregularities reported in 2021-22 (File photo)

Police said that a complaint was filed at the Nelamangala Town police station by the corporation’s general manager CP Shivaswamy, who said that his mobile was stolen while he was waiting for a bus at Kunigal Circle in Nelamangala on December 27. The mobile, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, allegedly had crucial evidence regarding the multi-crore corporation case, the complainant said, adding that the robbery was not coincidental.

Police said that CCTV footages recovered from the area showed the suspects stealing the phone and fleeing the scene.

“The Lokayukta and CID are investigating allegations of irregularities in the Bhovi Development Corporation. Important documents were stored on the mobile, raising suspicion of intentional theft,” Shivaswamy stated in his complaint.

The Bhovi corporation, meant to support entrepreneurs from the Bhovi community, has been under scrutiny for alleged financial irregularities reported in 2021-22. Allegations include the misuse of public funds, fraudulent loan disbursements, and the illegal transfer of over ₹10 crore. Besides, more than 200 crucial files, including cash books, project records, and bank checks, have been reported missing, according to the details as per report submitted to high court.

The investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have revealed irregularities amounting to over ₹90 crore between 2018 and 2023. Last year, a 33-year-old entrepreneur died allegedly by suicide leaving behind an 11-page note accusing a CID official of harassment, including forcing her to strip, amid allegations that she had submitted inflated bills for furniture supplied to the corporation.

On December 19 last year, the Karnataka HC criticised the slow progress of the investigation, highlighting significant lapses. The court observed that four key accused in the case were not arrested or questioned despite failing to secure anticipatory bail since the registration of the case in March 2023.

“What is the investigating agency doing since March 2023?” the court asked, expressing concern over the perceived inaction.

The bench observed, “In a scam of this magnitude, of this nature, you are moving at a snail’s pace….what is the state doing? We will definitely hand over the investigation to the CBI….if this is the attitude of the State in trying to shield the culprits.”