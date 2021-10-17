Key LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday gunned down two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey, for their suspected role in the recent killings of police and civilians, in Pampore area of Pulwama district, police said.

Khandey was among the top 10 commanders operating in Kashmir, and was involved in the killing of two constables – Mohammad Yousf and Suhail Ahmad – in Srinagar’s Baghat in February this year, police said.

The operation to track down the terrorists was launched during the night at Drangbal Pampore as they were hiding in a three-storeyed building.

“LeT commander amongst top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore Encounter,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said in a Twitter post.

Khandey was in August named among the top 10 terrorist targets by police, along with Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah. Police are committed to hunting down these terrorists, Kumar said.

Based on specific inputs, two operations were carried out in Pulwama last night and Srinagar on Friday evening, resulting in the killing of two terrorists belonging to LeT, Kumar said. Police said both Shahid Bashir Shiekh and Tanzeel Ahmad were involved in the recent killings of a civilian and a probationary sub-inspector in Srinagar.

In the Pulwama encounter, another terrorist, identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh of Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area, was killed.

“As per police records, he had joined the terror folds recently and was linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in the killing of a civilian Mohammad Shafi Dar (PDD Employee) at Batamaloo Srinagar on Oct 2. He was also responsible for creating terror among the locals by threatening, intimidating and killing civilians,” Kumar said in a Twitter post. TRF is The Resistance Front, an arm of LeT.

In another operation at Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, one militant identified as Tanzeel Ahmad of Habba Kadal, Srinagar, was killed. “As per police records, he had joined the terror folds recently and was linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in the killing of PSI Arshid Ashraf at Khanyar area of Srinagar in Sept,” Kumar tweeted.

Shahid and Tanzil were also collaborators in the recent killings of a chemist and two teachers in Srinagar, Kumar said. “Incriminating materials, including arms (2 AK 47 rifles) and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of encounters,” the inspector general said.

Police have shot dead 13 terrorists in nine encounters after a spate of civilian killings in Kashmir this month.

“We have neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar City within less than 24 hours,” Kumar tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON