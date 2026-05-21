Burhan Hamza, mastermind behind 2019 Pulwama attack, shot dead in PoK

The key mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir has been killed. As per a report by news agency PTI, Arjumand Gulzar, alias Burhan Hamza was shot dead by unknown men in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to the martyrs, on the eve of the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, in Jammu, (PTI)

Officials said Hamza, who was operating under heavy ISI-vetted security, was ambushed in Muzaffarabad, PTI news agency reported.

They added that he was critically injured after the incident and airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sources told PTI that Hamza lived under his alias as Doctor in Cheela Bandi, which is a densely populated neighbourhood on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad. PTI further reported that the designated terrorist had security details of eight commandos, a bullet-resistant (BR) vehicle, and an escort vehicle, indicating state-level protection and operational importance.

Originally from Khar in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Hamza was once associated with militant groups Al Badr, and then moved to Al Barq. He also maintained a close alliance with the ISI, after an acrimonious exit from the outfit.

Hamza was declared a designated terrorist under UAPA for his involvement in orchestrating the February 14, 2019, suicide terror attack in Pulwama. The attack, which was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, targeted a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel.

In retaliation for the 2019 attack, the Indian security forces ran an intelligence-led operation led by Indian Air Force jets in the early hours of February 26, 2019, striking the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot.

(With inputs from PTI)