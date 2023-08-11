Khalistan extremism on agenda for UK security minister’s India visit

The British government has allocated new funding worth about Rs.1 crore to enhance the country’s capability to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism, an issue that has emerged as an irritant in India-UK ties in recent months. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with UK security minister Tom Tugendhat in New Delhi on Thursday. (Twitter Photo)

UK security minister Tom Tugendhat told external affairs minister S Jaishankar at a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday that the outlay of £95,000 will enhance the British government’s understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremism and complement work being done by the India-UK joint extremism task force.

The funding will also improve the UK’s ability to identify and disrupt extremist narratives and activity, said a statement from the UK high commission.

Tugendhat, in India on a three-day visit to attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, also met National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday. The activities of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK figured in this meeting too.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated India’s call for Britain to act against Khalistani elements and said the security of Indian missions and diplomats in the UK is part of an ongoing conversation between the two sides. The Indian side also seeks additional security for its missions for Independence Day on August 15, he told a regular media briefing.

“I don’t want to discuss security measures in public. We have been emphasising the need for the UK side to take action against extremists and radicals, particularly those who are inciting violence and posing a security threat,” he said.

Violent protests by Khalistani elements outside the Indian high commission in London, including one in March when protestors pulled down the national flag, and a recent poster campaign targeting senior Indian diplomats have angered the Indian government. The Indian side lodged a strong protest against these activities, prompting the British leadership to offer assurances about the safety of Indian missions.

Tugendhat, whose visit is also aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation on security initiatives, said: “A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes.”

The British high commission’s statement said the UK government is committed to working with its Indian counterpart following the “unacceptable attack” against the Indian mission in London in March 2023. The security of the Indian mission and its staff “are of the utmost importance” to the UK, which takes the “protective security of the Indian high commission extremely seriously”.

British high commissioner Alex Ellis added: “The unique connection between our people brings both huge opportunities and security challenges. Through mechanisms like the joint extremism task force, we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism, as well as on migration, to keep our people safe.”

Before travelling to Kolkata for the G20 ministerial meeting on August 12, Tugendhat visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by fraud and child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security,” he said, adding that the G20 ministerial meeting is an opportunity to strengthen global resilience and crack down on corruption.

The UK government recently launched a fraud strategy, which includes a new National Fraud Squad that will work with international partners, including CBI, and the British intelligence community to shut down fraud cells.

UK-India home affairs cooperation covers extremism and counter-terrorism, corruption, fraud, cyber security, public safety and migration. The joint extremism task force focuses on enhancing bilateral cooperation to tackle extremism and ensures action against groups and individuals seeking to incite violent extremism, or those involved in financing such activities.

India and the UK are currently negotiating a free trade agreement and total two-way trade in goods and services was worth £36.3 billion in the four quarters to the end of the first quarter of 2023. Investments by the two sides support more than hhalf a million jobs across both economies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music. ...view detail