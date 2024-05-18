Kharge accuses Modi of provoking voters with ‘Ram temple-bulldozer’ claim, calls for ECI action

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of provoking voters and called for the Election Commission to take action after the BJP leader's repeated claims that the opposition INDIA bloc would "run bulldozer over Ram Temple if voted to power." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with NCP (Sharad) Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray during an INDIA alliance press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 18, 2024.(PTI)

"We have not used bulldozers to date... The Election Commission should take action against those who make instigating speeches. The Prime Minister himself is doing it. He is provoking people. After our government comes, everything will be protected as per our Constitution, we will follow the Constitution," Kharge said.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai alongside NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kharge lamented the Election Commission's decision to grant party symbols to factions supporting the BJP, rather than the "real parties" in Maharashtra.

"The illegal 'Mahayuti' government of Maharashtra was formed on the basis of betrayal and conspiracy and the Prime Minister himself is supporting it and his rallies are also being held in Maharashtra and wherever he goes, he tries to create a rift among the people," he alleged.

"The party symbol was taken away from the real parties and given to the parties supporting BJP. This is the decision of the court, ECI but everything happens on the instructions of Modi ji," Kharge asserted.

The Congress chief expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's performance in Maharashtra, predicting a sweeping victory. "INDIA bloc will win 46 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. People are saying this themselves. Our alliance will win maximum seats and defeat BJP," Kharge claimed.

When asked about the alliance dynamics between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress – the two parties are fighting together against BJP in Delhi and against each other in Punjab – Kharge said, “This is a democracy, it is not autocracy. We will do whatever has to be done to defeat BJP.”

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which includes six constituencies in Mumba, is scheduled for May 20. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that will be part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.