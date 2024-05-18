Rahul Gandhi recollects childhood memories in Rae Bareli: ‘For years it’s been…'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recollected his childhood memories while passing through the Rae Bareli constituency recently. Rahul Gandhi said Rae Bareli, which has for years been Uttar Pradesh's political and ideological centre, should once again show the path to development in Uttar Pradesh and the country. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seen during a public rally in Rae Bareli.(ANI)

In a video posted on social media platform X, Gandhi was seen with his sister, Priyanka Vadra, recollecting memories from the constituency where the former is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress leader wrote on X, “While going to Raebareli, Priyanka and I also passed through the streets of our childhood for some time. There are so many sweet and sour memories, Grandma's wisdom, Papa's favourite Jalebis, the cakes made by Priyanka, it all seems like it all happened just yesterday… We have had a deep relationship with politics since childhood, but politics never came between our relationships."

The Congress leader is heard saying in the video further, "Rae Bareli has an important role in India's progress, in giving direction to the country. Rae Bareli has for years been Uttar Pradesh's political and ideological centre, and it was Rae Bareli that showed the path in the freedom struggle."

"Today, the role of Rae Bareli should be one that first shows the path to Uttar Pradesh's progress and development and then Uttar Pradesh should once again show the path of progress and development to India," he added.

Meanwhile, backing her brother's candidature from the seat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Do not get diverted at any level in this election… Your vote is the biggest weapon in your hand. Use it effectively and this will change your future.”

A three-time MP from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi lost it to BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019 and this year chose Rae Bareli as his second seat after Wayanad.

Sonia Gandhi campaigned for her son on Friday and told the Rae Bareli people that she was handing over her son to them and that he wouldn't disappoint them.

"Main aapko apna beta saup rahi hoon (I am handing over my son to you)… Jaisa aapne mujhe apna maana, waise hi Rahul ko apna maan kar rakhna hai. Ye Rahul aap ko niraash nahi karenge (The way you treated me as yours, now treat Rahul the same way. He will not disappoint you)," she said.