INDIA bloc has chosen its PM candidate, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the INDIA bloc has several potential candidates for the position of prime minister, and a decision has been made within the alliance, though they do not need to disclose it at this time. Thackeray emphasised that the INDIA bloc's primary objective is to protect the country's democracy and independence. However, he did not provide further details regarding his claim. The INDIA bloc held a joint press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the elections. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The INDIA bloc held a joint press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, the final day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the elections. Alongside Thackeray, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and leaders from three major parties of the opposition alliance were present at the media conference held at a hotel in Santacruz.

Thackeray's comments come in response to criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had stated that the INDIA alliance is a divided house with different leaders, slogans, and several stakeholders vying for the prime minister's post. Modi had even questioned whether there would be five prime ministers in five years.

Thackeray countered Modi's remarks, saying, "Modi has at least acknowledged that we have several faces for the post, but the BJP has no other face to think about for the post. They have only one face which is not even in reckoning. How many times is the BJP going to project the same face? By saying that INDIA has multiple faces and it will give five prime ministers in five years, the PM has admitted that we have many faces eligible for the post and we are going to form the government."

When questioned about BJP leaders' allegations that Pakistan flags are being flashed and slogans are being shouted in praise of Pakistan at opposition alliance campaign rallies, Thackeray dismissed the claims as blatant lies. "Modi rakes up such lies whenever he misses Nawaz Sharif and the biryani he had during his Pakistan visit. The BJP should first reply about the infiltration by China in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. BJP leader Satyapal Malik has revealed some startling information about the Pulwama attack. Instead of replying to them, the BJP is shamelessly attacking us," he said.

Kharge, in response to Modi's 'Maoist manifesto' allegations, said that the BJP should first decide what they want to say. "First, Modi said our manifesto is a Muslim League manifesto; now he is saying it's a Maoist manifesto. He should first decide what exactly he wants to say. They should first tell the people of the country if they have fulfilled their assurances of MSP, jobs to 2 crore youths a year, etc. You can't fool all the people all the time," he said.

Pawar pointed out that although Modi has been touting the free ration scheme for 84 crore people in the country, it was the Congress-led government that introduced food security schemes during Manmohan Singh's tenure.

Thackeray also took a jibe at his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, saying that Modi completely neglected Raj during the Shivaji Park rally on Friday. He was referring to Raj Thackeray's demands put forth in the rally in the presence of PM Modi.