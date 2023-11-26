Kharge gets agitated at poll rally, BJP calls him a 'rubber stamp president'

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday dubbed the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as a “rubber stamp president” after Kharge was seen losing his temper over a crowd during an election rally in Kalwakurthy in poll-bound Telangana – in a video. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(PTI)

While sharing a 28-second clip of the Congress leader being agitated by the unruly audience, Malviya said Kharge is humiliated in all his public meetings and helplessly screams and shouts at his workers who don't respect him.

"The Gandhis have reduced him to a rubber stamp President. His photos had either disappeared or reduced to stamp size in all Rajasthan ads, for instance, whereas Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot’s pictures were displayed dominantly. Is the Congress insulting Mr Kharge because he is a Dalit?" the BJP leader said.

Kharge was addressing the gathering in Telangana about the poll promises when he got disrupted with the loud shouting from the crowd.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Chup baitho, agar sunna hai to suno, nahi to get out. Tumhare mooh main…tumko jo hona wo kehte. Agar sunna hai to suno, warna apni jagah ko jao (Sit silently, if you don’t want to listen, get out. You are saying whatever is coming to your mouth. Listen if you want to, otherwise move on your way),"

Kharge further scolded the unruly crowd saying that they don't see that a leader of the All India Congress Committee is speaking. He warned the audience to either listen to him or to leave.

Meanwhile, the grand old party has announced six guarantees for the poll-bound state including free bus travel for women, providing ₹2500 to women every month, LPG cylinder at ₹500 and providing 200 units of free electricity to every household.

Telangana is set for assembly polls on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.