Kharge-linked Trust’s plea over use of park land raises concerns

Days after the Siddhartha Vihara Trust, in which AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and minister Priyank Kharge are trustees, sought request change the use of land in Kusanur village, Kalaburagi Taluk, from a designated park zone to commercial use, the local stakeholders have urged the local body to reject the application. The Siddhartha Vihara Trust, in its application, has highlighted the existing commercial developments around the plot and argued that aligning the land use with surrounding infrastructure would be beneficial. (ANI PHOTO)

The Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA) on February 10 issued a public notice seeking response to the proposed conversion, triggering opposition from local stakeholders.

This comes months after the same trust had returned land Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park in Bagalur in Bengaluru following a controversy.

The two-acre and seven-gunta plot in question falls under the Revised-2 Master Plan and was initially reserved for a park. However, the Siddhartha Vihara Trust has applied for its reclassification for commercial purposes, citing the failure of the KUDA to acquire the land under Section 69(2) of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961.

According to the application, the change would support “urban development, provide essential infrastructure, generate employment, and create housing opportunities.”

The land conversion proposal has been opposed by local stakeholders who raised concerns over the impact on public welfare and environmental sustainability. Prominent among the objectors is national honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami, who has formally appealed to KUDA to reject the conversion.

“The adjacent land in Survey No. 83, spread over 33 acres, was acquired at a significant cost for the development of a public park. However, despite public funds being spent, no park has been developed yet. Instead, a compound wall was built, and the land remains vacant,” he stated in his letter dated February 10.

He further argued that allowing commercial development in the area would hamper public interest, particularly affecting visitors to the historic Buddha Vihara located nearby. “A well-maintained park would serve thousands of devotees who visit the site. Allowing commercial activities will only cause inconvenience and disrupt the sanctity of the place,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised over the presence of educational institutions in the vicinity. They argued that the land should remain a green space for students and residents rather than being converted for commercial use.

The Siddhartha Vihara Trust, in its application, has highlighted the existing commercial developments around the plot and argued that aligning the land use with surrounding infrastructure would be beneficial. The trust also stated that the reclassification would contribute to planned urban growth.

However, opponents argue that the move would set a precedent for the misuse of designated green spaces, undermining urban planning policies. “The absence of alternative land for commercial use should not justify the conversion of a park zone,” reads one of the objections filed against the proposal.

As per the public notice issued by KUDA, objections to the proposed conversion must be submitted within 15 days from the date of the announcement. Once the objection period lapses, the Urban Development Authority will review the submissions before making a final decision.

In October 2024, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family returned the five-acre plot of land allotted to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust. The land, located in the Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park in Bagalur in Bengaluru, was originally allocated to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust under the SC quota by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). Rahul Kharge, who chairs the trust, formally wrote to the KIADB CEO on September 20, 2024, requesting the cancellation of the allotment.

In his letter, Rahul Kharge said: “We withdraw our proposal and request the board to cancel the allotment of CA site requested for the multiple skill development centre and research centre.” He further requested the KIADB to accept this as a voluntary surrender under Clause 8 of the allotment terms.

The Siddhartha Vihar Trust, which includes multiple members of the Kharge family, clarified that the trust is a charitable organisation with no private interests. The trust added that its commitment to education and social service but expressed concerns over the continued allegations against them. “Any educational institution cannot function effectively while constantly facing malafide, baseless and politically motivated allegations,” the trust said in a statement.

IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge, a member of the trust, was not available when contacted for a comment on the objections filed against the trust’s proposal.