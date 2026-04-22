Kharge’s ‘terrorist’ remark against PM Modi triggers row

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a political row on Tuesday by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist”, a remark he later clarified as accusing the PM of “terrorising” political parties. Kharge made the remarks while criticising the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s alliance with the BJP. (ANI)

The controversial remark sparked strong condemnation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who dubbed the comment an “insult” not only to Modi but to 1.4 billion Indians. The BJP also complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the comment was defamatory and violated the model code of conduct.

The row erupted on the last day of campaigning for the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, hours after holding a roadshow to garner support for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, Kharge made the remarks while criticising the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s alliance with the BJP.

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“How do these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of [former chief minister CN] Annadurai... how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist. He won’t believe in equality. His party won’t believe in equality and justice. And these people are joining them, which means that they are weakening democracy, weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamarajar, [EV Ramaswamy] Periyar, Kalaignar [late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi] and Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” Kharge said.

However, when asked by reporters at the press conference about his remark, Kharge said he meant the PM was “terrorising” the democratic fabric of the country. “He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist. Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, malingering opposition parties,” he added.

Kharge’s remarks drew strong condemnation from senior BJP leaders, with Union minister Piyush Goyal demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin “for this downright insult of the people of India”.

“I feel ashamed that the Congress and the DMK have stooped so low that they are insulting the Prime Minister, who is democratically elected by the people of India, by calling him a terrorist,” Goyal said on X.

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Goyal, the BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge, added: “They have not only insulted PM Narendra Modi who is elected by all of us, he is leader of world’s biggest democracy... But they have insulted 140 crore [1.4 billion] Indians, they have insulted 8 crore (80 million) Tamil Nadu brothers and sisters...”

The BJP lodged a complaint with ECI against Kharge, alleging that the Congress chief violated the model code of conduct and demanded a case be registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They also sought an apology from Kharge and retraction of his statement.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “The words Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chose for Prime Minister Modi today are not only condemnable but also reflect the mindset of the Congress party. Kharge called him a terrorist.”

The Lok Sabha MP from Odisha rejected Kharge’s clarification and alleged that the Congress president deliberately called the prime minister a terrorist at the behest of Rahul Gandhi.

“This was not a slip of the tongue. It’s deliberate. Even though they are offering a clarification, it is a deliberate conspiracy by the Congress,” Patra said in a video message.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal defended Kharge over his remark on Modi, alleging the BJP is attempting to “make a non-issue an issue.”

“They (BJP) will try to make a non-issue become an issue... Prime Minister Modi is trying to terrorise people by using ED and CBI. That’s what Mallikarjun Kharge said. You also know all these camera tricks. They are using only that particular clip... And Kharge himself clarified that he does not call PM Modi a ‘terrorist’... then why BJP targeting him, that’s an unwanted thing.”

(With agency inputs)