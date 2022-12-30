Khurshid’s comment proves Kharge is remote-control president, says Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that senior Congress leader Slaman Khurshid’s remarks on the party’s leadership has proved that Mallikarjun Kharge is a remote-control president and the Congress presidential election was a farce.

“Today, Salman Khurshid said that the Gandhi family is the supreme leader in the Congress and Kharge is just playing a role. He is not the leader, and the Gandhi family holds all the power. It’s good that Salman Khurshid confirmed what I was saying from the first day, that the Congress presidential elections and the discussions of internal democracy was a drama and the election was rigged.”

Khurshid on Thursday said, “We have several leaders, but the main leaders are from the Gandhi family. Kharge ji is our national president and he has an important role in strengthening the organisation of the Congress party.”

Terming the Congress president as a puppet of the Gandhis, Sarma said, “Today, Khurshid has confirmed that Kharge, who hails from a Dalit family, is controlled through a remote control held by the Gandhis. People were hailing the Congress over its internal democracy and the election of a Dalit president. But I don’t think they’ll mention it from now as it is clear that the Gandhi family remains the supreme power in the party. The Congress appoints leaders such as Sitaram Kesri and Kharge from time to time, but the supreme authority rests only with the Gandhis.”

Reacting to Khurshid’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Congress is a party that believes in sycophancy and dynasty while also claiming that despite the existence of the Congress president, the power in the Congress lies with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Should we call Mallikarjun Kharge a remote control president or rubber stamp president?” said Bhatia attacking the Congress over Khurshid’s statements.

Salman Khurshid had triggered another row earlier this week over his remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram. The senior Congress leader compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and Congress workers to Lord Ram’s brother Bharat while describing Gandhi as “superhuman” and a “yogi doing tapasya”. Khurshid had made the remarks as he was appreciating the Wayanad MP’s efforts for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The comments drew the ire of BJP leaders with spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stating on Tuesday that Khurshid’s remarks indicated “complete sycophancy” in the Congress.