Home / India News / Kidnappers decamp with ransom money, family blames police

Kidnappers decamp with ransom money, family blames police

The police have promised tough action in the case of alleged goof-up on part of a few cops in Kanpur in connection with a kidnapping case.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
A family in Kanpur has made serious allegations against cops.
A family in Kanpur has made serious allegations against cops.(Representative Photo)
         

The family of a man in Uttar Pradesh has blamed the police for losing Rs 30 lakh, which were paid as ransom. They said that the drop was made on the instruction of the police who did not make necessary arrangements to catch them.

Ruchi Yadav, the sister of lab technician Sanjit, said the her brother went missing on June 22 in Kanpur and a police complaint was made at the Barra police station.

Yadav then said that said a week later, the family received the ransom call for the first time. The family approached the police but it could not trace the caller or his location. Meawhile, the kidnappers asked for Rs 30 lakh to free Sanjit to which the family agreed on the assurance of SHO Ranjeet Rai.

She said they were told the police would be nearby and asked her to carry a cellphone in the bag so that the location could be traced in real time.

As per the schedule, the family members on Monday travelled on Kanpur-Etawah highway. The kidnappers had asked them to drop the bag from the Gujaini flyover. They did that and returned as told. The family further claimed that the police did not send any cop with the family or made any other arrangement to catch the criminals who took the bag away.

Rai was not available for his comments. But Kanpur South Superintendent of Police Aparna Gupta denied that any ransom was paid to the kidnappers and said the police were trailing the criminals.

However, a video surfaced later in which she could be heard admitting about the drop but did not offer comments on that. SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar P visited the family late on Tuesday night and assured that the police would rescue Sanjit and act tough in the case of alleged goof-up.

‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
What’s Sachin Pilot’s age, asks Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, then gives an advice
Govt launches world’s most affordable Covid test kit developed by IIT Delhi
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
6G could pave way for 3D holograms, 16K VR, says Samsung
Graeme Smith highlights ‘biggest difference’ between Dhoni and Ganguly
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
