New Delhi, Children at Delhi's anganwadis are in for healthy and tasty treats this winter with their plates filled with additions like ragi ladoos and crunchy peanut 'chaat' as the Women and Child Development Department rolls out a new food menu with six new items including those made from millets. Kids at Delhi anganwadis to get nutritious boost with millets, peanut 'chaat'

"Under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, the department revised the food menu in September 2024 to enhance the nutritional value of meals provided to beneficiaries during the colder months by including millets like bajra, jowar and soy flour in their meals," said a WCD official.

He explained that the department has incorporated new food items like ragi besan ladoo, peanut chaat, lobiya chaat, peanut poha and flattened rice snacks.

Archana, a nutritionist at the WCD, said that winter-friendly edibles such as spinach have been added to increase the nutritional content of meals. Similarly, sweet bajra has replaced sweet daliya in the menu, she added.

"Millets, which are considered traditional superfoods, are now a cornerstone ingredient for all categories of beneficiaries. Rich in fiber, protein, and essential micronutrients like iron and calcium, millets improve the overall quality of the meals served at anganwadis," Archana explained.

This ensures that children receive not only sufficient calories, but also nutrients essential for their growth and development, she said.

For pregnant and lactating mothers, millets have also been added to the Take Home Ration scheme, the official said.

Another official said this shift aligns with modern dietary recommendations that prioritise sustainable and nutrient-rich food.

Previously, the Take Home Ration menu included items like whole wheat flour, moong dal, jaggery, skimmed milk powder, edible oil, groundnuts, and vitamin and mineral premixes. To further enhance its nutritional value, soy flour has now been added to the list, he added.

The department has been allocated around ₹180 crore under the scheme, which aims to provide food and education to children, according to the official.

"The department has received around ₹180 crore under the Poshan 2.0 scheme and around ₹5.57 crore was spent during 2023-24, while ₹17.52 crore has been utilised in 2024-25 so far," he told PTI.

The official said there are 25 kitchens across various districts of Delhi where meals are prepared daily under the scheme.

"These kitchens are inspected regularly by child development officers and district officers to ensure quality. The meals provided vary according to the season to maximise nutritional benefits," he said.

"Children aged 0-3 years are provided with 'take-home rations' every fortnight, while children aged 4-6 years receive cooked meals and snacks at anganwadi centres," he added.

The Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 initiative is an integrated nutrition support scheme designed to combat malnutrition among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

