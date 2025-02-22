KIIT founder appears before probe committee as MEA stresses student safety

Bhubaneswar: The founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Achyuta Samanta, appeared before the Odisha government’s high-level committee on Friday in connection with the probe into the suicide of a 20-year-old Nepali student of KIIT in August and the subsequent violence in the campus that triggered a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. The high-level probe committee, headed by additional chief secretary (home) Satyabrata Sahu, asked Samanta (in picture) and other KIIT staff why notices were issued only to Nepali students to leave the hostel (Facebook photo)

KIIT university has been in the eye of the storm since August 16 when a computer science student, was found hanging in her hostel room following alleged blackmails by her classmate, a 21-year-old mechanical engineering student from Lucknow.

The incident spiraled into a major crisis after 800-odd Nepali students were forcefully evicted from the campus and allegedly assaulted by university authorities, with two women officials allegedly hurling racial abuses at the Nepali students.

The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, reiterated that India accords high priority to the safety, security, and well-being of all international students in the country.

The high-level probe committee, headed by additional chief secretary (home) Satyabrata Sahu, asked Samanta and other KIIT staff why notices were issued only to Nepali students to leave the hostel and why the institution failed to act on the harassment complaint filed by the deceased girl for over a month. Samanta and others were also questioned about the alleged racial abuses directed at the Nepali students.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Centre is deeply saddened by the recent death of the Nepalese student and emphasised that it accords “high priority” to the safety, security, and well-being of all international students in the country.

Jaiswal added that the ministry has been in “constant touch” with the Odisha government and KIIT authorities since the matter came to light, which has rocked the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Friday with several Opposition party leaders demanding stern action against Samanta and other officials of KIIT.

Speaking on the adjournment motion on the issue, Congress lawmaker Tara Bahinipati questioned why Samanta has not been arrested so far and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

“If there is any disturbance in the college, the entire college is sealed. But why were only Nepali students asked to leave,” asked Bahinipati, demanding that an investigation on how many retired officers from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) have been employed in the university.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Babu Singh asked Achyut Samanta managed to amass so much property over the years.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) lawmaker Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said that the law should take its own course and stern action should be taken against those who are found guilty.

“Will the government take any steps over the matter so that these kinds of things will not be repeated? We had sought an answer from the Minister in this regard. However, he is not able to give any clear answer,” said Singh Deo.

Replying to the adjournment motion, higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the incidents are highly condemnable, saddening, barbaric and unfortunate.

“I have spoken to the Nepalese foreign minister Arku Rana Deuba over the phone and informed him about the steps taken by the Odisha Government on all the incidents and he has also expressed his confidence in the steps taken by the State Government. Since last two days the Higher Education Department has issued four 24 X 7 helpline numbers and one WhatsApp number and is contacting the Nepalese students who have left the KIT campus. Through this, they are being requested to return to the KIT campus and efforts are being made to allay their anger, fear and apprehension,” he said.