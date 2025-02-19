KIIT acts against staff amid row over student’s suicide

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University on Tuesday apologised for its staff’s behaviour with Nepali students protesting against the death by suicide of a 20-year female pupil, suspending three employees and removing two security personnel in its attempt to defuse what has become an international incident. Meanwhile, police on Tuesday arrested five people, including the university’s director general and director administration, in this connection, but were released later in the day. Police personnel keep vigil on the campus of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology amid protests, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (PTI)

The university said that it has suspended the director of the girl’s hostel, Jayanti Nath, and associate professor of computer science, Manjusha Pandey, over their unsavoury comments on Nepal. The senior administrative officer of the international relations office who allegedly did not take any action against the accused after a complaint by the deceased five weeks ago, was also suspended, the institute said in a statement.

“We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident on our campus on the evening of 16th February 2025. We are also regretful of the way some of us behaved towards the agitating students… The comments made by two of our officers are extremely irresponsible. We have removed them from service. We, too, apologise for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal,” said the statement signed by vice-chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh.

A separate statement signed by registrar JR Mohanty said some comments were made in the heat of the moment. “There was an unfortunate incident which took place on Sunday evening in the KIIT campus. Police have apprehended the accused. The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume academic activities. An appeal is made to all our Nepali students who have or planned to leave the campus to resume the classes,” said Mohanty.

A third statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Nepal said that two security personnel — Ramakanta Nayak and Jogendra Behera — were removed from service and arrested by Odisha Police. “The State Government of Odisha has taken cognisance of the matter and taken steps against the erring officials involved,” said the statement.

Later in the day, police arrested KIIT University director general Shibananda Mishra, director (administration) Pratap Kumar Champati, and hostel director Sudhir Kumar Rath in this connection. However, a local court granted bail to the three employees as well as the two security personnel.

The state government, meanwhile, formed a high-level committee, headed by additional chief secretary of home Satyabrata Sahu, and comprising secretary women and child development Shubha Sarma and secretary higher education Aravind Agrawal, to probe into reports of misconduct against students in KIIT on February 16 evening and February 17.

“Reports of misconduct, including use of force against students by private individuals, are being investigated into, and those responsible, shall be held accountable as per the law,” said higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The minister added that as the matter concerned students of a neighbouring nation and conduct of some officials of KIIT has harmed the India-Nepal relations, an SIT was formed to probe into the issue. “Of the 900 Nepali students in KIIT, there are just about 100 on the campus and the other 800 are in Bengal and Bihar on their way to Nepal. The university has been asked to counsel the students and get them back and update us about their return on an hourly basis. We have warned the KIIT university officials not to adopt an inimical stance towards the Nepali students,” he said, adding that the SIT will probe why the institution was declared sine die for Nepali students.

Tensions rose on the campus in Bhubaneswar after a third-year BTech student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday evening. The 20-year-old computer science student allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by a 21-year-old male student, authorities said.

Police arrested the male student — the son of a civil engineer in Lucknow — and lodged a case against him for allegedly abetting the suicide. He was sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

However, the controversy escalated after the university authorities cracked down on protesting Nepali students and closed the hostel for them, effectively asking them to leave. Videos circulating on social media showed one professor saying that the university provides free meals to 40,000 students, which is more than Nepal’s GDP, and another comparing KIIT’s spending on students bigger than Nepal’s national budget. Some students alleged that the security personnel beat them up and threw them out of the hostel, prompting Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to intervene on Monday evening.

Police said prima facie it has been proved that the accused abetted the suicide of the woman. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Pinak Mishra. “Two cases have been lodged on charges of abetment of suicide and alleged manhandling of students. The cases are under investigation and objective, impartial and just investigation shall be ensured by the commissionerate police,” he added.

An audio clip went viral on social media in which the accused could be purportedly heard abusing and making derogatory comments about the victim and her mother. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The father of the victim, who arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, confirmed the allegations of harassment and said her daughter was harassed and emotionally blackmailed by her fellow student, due to which she died by suicide. “My daughter is no more, but I pray no other Nepali student faces such a fate. Other national and international students are continuing their studies at the university. No such incidents should ever be heard in the future,” he said.

He said he had faith in the Odisha government and police, “I hope justice prevails. We have full faith and confidence in the government and police administration here,” he said.

Currently, there are 900 Nepali students in KIIT.

Tensions first flared up on campus on Sunday night as hundreds of Nepali students gathered for a protest against the death. But many students alleged that they were chased out and beaten by security guards to coerce them into leaving the university premises. The university also released a notice asking all students from Nepal to vacate the hostel. “The university is closed sine die for all the international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on February 17, 2025,’ said the notice.

As the controversy spiralled, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli said that two officials from Nepal’s embassy in New Delhi were sent to the campus to assist students. “It has come to our attention that a Nepali student has died in the hostel of KIIT University and that Nepali students have been evicted from the hostel. The government is working through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities,” the PM wrote on social media.

Hours later, KIIT appealed to Nepali students to resume their classes. “The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume the academic activities,” the institution said in a statement. “An appeal is made to all our Nepali students who have or plan to leave the campus to return and resume the classes.”

At around the same time, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu intervened in the matter, saying it was “deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Nepali student at KIIT.”

“The embassy has been informed that the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the unfortunate incident. KIIT has also issued an appeal to the Nepali students to return to the campus, resume their classes. It has also assured that academic losses will be taken care of by the Institute,” the statement by the embassy stated.

By Tuesday morning, the university had done a volte face, apologising for its behaviour and promising strict action.

“The criminal cases are under investigation and objective, impartial and just investigation shall be ensured by the Commissioner of Police. The sine-die order of KIIT has already been withdrawn. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all the students, including Nepali students,”police said in a statement.

The issue rocked the Odisha legislative assembly proceedings on Tuesday, with Biju Janata Dal chief whip Pratap Deb blaming the BJP government in the state for deteriorating law and order.

“The BJP government, which came to power by talking about Odia Asmita, has failed to maintain law and order in the state. The student suicide incident at KIIT University has brought condemnation for Odisha in the international level,” he said.

Replying to the BJD leader, BJP lawmaker Tankadhar Tripathy termed the KIIT incident as ‘unfortunate’.

“KIIT founder was elected as MP from which party? Who had promoted him?” he asked. Condemning the atrocities against agitating students by KIIT authorities, Congress legislator Tara Bahinipati demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of the Nepali student.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal, meanwhile, said it is following up with the government of Odisha as also with the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology. “The Police Commissionerate of Bhubaneshwar has informed that a criminal case has been registered against the accused student and he has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The State Government of Odisha has placed KIIT under notice and constituted a High Level Fact Finding Committee under Additional Chief Secretary Home Department. Appropriate legal and administrative action shall be taken based on the findings of the High Level Committee. Reports of misconduct against students are also being investigated and those responsible will be held accountable as per the law. The Government of India will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of Nepali students in India,” the statement said.