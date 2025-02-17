Nepal girl's death in Odisha's KIIT college sparks stir, PM Oli reacts | Key updates

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday said the country's embassy in New Delhi dispatched two officers to counsel students who were allegedly forced to evacuate following the death of their Nepalese classmate in Odisha's KIIT University, an incident which sparked protest in the varsity. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that he was made aware of the incident through media reports and assured that his government is in contact with the relevant authorities in India.(PTI)

Oli also said the concerned Nepalese students will have an option to continue staying in their hostel or return to Nepal based on their preference.

Odisha BE student death | What happened

-Nepalese students claimed that a third-year B.Tech student was found dead at the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

-The university campus issued a circular asking Nepalese students to vacate the campus immediately on Monday. According to the notice, the institute was “closed sine die for all international students from Nepal.”

-Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, the university Registrar, claimed that the management held discussions with protesting students, who accepted their request to leave the campus. “University authorities held a discussion with them, and it was sorted out, and the situation on campus was normal,” he claimed.

-Rajan Gupta, a Nepalese student, alleged that the staff members entered the hostel and forced them to vacate without proper information. “We were protesting for the (deceased) girl. We don't know what their intentions are, but we were forcibly made to vacate the hostel. There is no fixed train schedule, and I have no money. We haven't even had food. We are helpless,” he said.

-Anil Prasad Yadav, another student from Nepal, said that the dharna was staged as they could not get more details on the incident from the university's International Office. “We were there overnight, sitting on a dharna. We were sent back to the hostel from there. We were finally told to pack up and leave within an hour. We have nothing with us. We don't know how we will go. We have not even had food...We are trying to get a ticket,” Yadav said.

