Mumbai Dabbawalas to attend King Charles' coronation? Here's what they will gift

The famous dabbawalas of Mumbai on Tuesday were seen buying gifts for Britain's King Charles as they claimed that they have been invited to attend his coronation ceremony on May 6. The dabbawalas have bought a Puneri Pagadi and a Shawl of the Warkari community for the King, reported news agency ANI. Reportedly, the British Embassy has sent invitations to the dabbawalas to attend the coronation ceremony of the 74-year-old monarch.

Mumbai dabbawalas (Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spokesperson for Mumbai dabbawalas Vishnu Kaldoke told ANI: “Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with the British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi & a shawl of the Warkari community.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly in 2003, Charles III had met the dabbawalas at Mumbai's Churchgate station during his visit to the city. Later in 2005, two dabbawalas attended the royal wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association expressed their sorrow. “The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with the British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace,” Chairman of the association Subhash Talekar had said.