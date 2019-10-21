Kiran Bedi, CM V Narayanasamy spar on Twitter over traffic rule violation

india

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and chief minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday got into a war of words on Twitter as they blamed each other for violating traffic rules.

She tweeted a photo of Narayanasamy and other Congress leaders without helmets at a two-wheeler rally on Saturday. Bedi hit out at them for the “brazen violation” of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act that makes it mandatory for two-wheeler riders to wear helmets.

“Brazen violation of MV Act and directions of both Honorable Madras High Court & Supreme Court. Rule of Law prevails. DGP Puducherry, Balaji Srivastava, IPS, issues directions for legal action against the defaulters,” she tweeted. The photo was related to a campaign rally ahead of a by-poll to Kamaraj Nagar assembly seat on Monday.

Narayanasamy hit back at Bedi a few hours later. He posted two photos of Bedi on Twitter with the caption: “Practice before you preach…” In one of the photos, Bedi can be seen riding pillion with a dupatta on her head. In the other, Bedi can be seen riding pillion on a scooter driven by a man without a helmet.

Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Congress government in Puducherry that has accused her of taking unilateral decisions without consulting it. The Madras High Court in May ruled that Bedi cannot interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government.

