Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Trevor Noah's future shows: ‘Bangalore’s shambolic state has…’

Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday said Bengaluru has provided enough content for the future shows of Trevor Noah, the famous comedian who joked about his experience of the cancelled Bengaluru show at another event. New Delhi: Comedian Trevor Noah performs at the JLN Indoor Stadium during the opening leg of his 'Off The Record' India tour, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.(PTI)

Noah, who was in India for a comedy tour, called off two stand-up shows in Bengaluru due to "technical issues" and apologised to the audience members for the inconvenience. The 39-year-old comedian was scheduled to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 as part of his "Off The Record Tour".

Many audience members arrived late at the venue due to the massive traffic jam on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), only to listen to the cancellation announcement. A video clip on social media purportedly shows Noah apologising to the crowd that he won't be able to perform with "bad sound" and promised fans a refund.

"Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show," Noah wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

In a video clip from another comedy show, purportedly in Mumbai, Noah can be heard joking about his Bengaluru experience.

Referring to the clip, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a social media post on X, “ Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for @Jointcptraffic ⁩@BBMPCOMM ⁩⁦@CMofKarnataka ⁦@DKShivakumar.”

Noah performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 and in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

