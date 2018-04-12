‘Kisan Avkash’ protest: Farmers not to sell milk, vegetables, foodgrains for 10 days from June 1

Having failed to ensure a big gathering at their March 23 protest in Delhi, farmer unions across the country have now decided to start a fresh agitation from June 1 by not selling anything in the market, including milk vegetables and foodgrains.

The farmers are demanding a loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan Commission. Growers from Haryana will also join the protest, titled ‘Kisan Avkash’ (farmers on leave), under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh.

They will sit on dharnas in their respective villages and will not sell anything in the market. They are even saying they will not purchase anything from the market till the protest will continue.

Farmers are also opposing visits of BJP leaders in their villages after the police action against farmers on March 23 at Radaur in which 35 farmers were detained and about 150 were booked under various sections of the IPC.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who is also among seven members of the Mahasangh, said, “The decision about ‘Kisan Avkash’ was taken unanimously in a meeting of farmer unions. It was decided that the farmers are left with no other option but to boycott the market.” “The protest will continue for at least 10 days and will be extended, if required,” Chaduni added.

Thousands of farmers associated with seven farmer unions of the state are likely to join the protest and farmer leaders have already started a campaign and are appealing to people to extend their support.

Chaduni accused the BP governments at the Centre and in the state of suppressing the voice of farmers, who wanted to protest peacefully for their demands of a loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan Commission.

He said farmer leaders are also not satisfied over the Centre’s assurances given to social activist Anna Hazare with regard to the welfare of growers .

“By holding this protest, we will show our strength to the government peacefully, without blocking roads and disturbing anybody,” said Prem Chand, a farmer of Yamunanagar.

