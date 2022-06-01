KK dies at 53: 'West Bengal police to give gun salute to KK,' says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Police will give singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK, a gun salute, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday as she grieved the death of the popular singer. KK died late Tuesday night after a performance in south Kolkata. Speaking at a programme in Bankura, Banerjee also said she would try to cut short her visit and to go to the airport in Kolkata to pay her last respects as KK's mortal remains are flown to Mumbai.

"KK was a youth icon. We have lost a great singer," Mamata Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI. She has also spoken to the wife of KK, who is in Kolkata to oversee formalities.

"Depending on the weather condition, I will try to reach NSCBI Airport to pay my last respects to the singer. The state police will give a gun salute to him," Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier today the chief minister tweeted: "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

A versatile singer who recorded songs in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, KK died aged 53.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. Police have registered a case of 'unnatural death' and are probing the matter, news agency PTI reported.

A case has been lodged in New Market Police Station - under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK was staying, and from where he was taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination will be conducted today to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

