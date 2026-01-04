KKR releases B’desh pacer Mustafizur on instruction of BCCI

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the franchise said, amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka. Mustafizur Rahman (PTI)

KKR had bought the 30-year-old left-arm pacer for ₹9.2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at last month’s players’ auction, making him the only Bangladeshi player sold.

“Due to recent developments, the BCCI has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, adding that the team can name a replacement.

Hours later, KKR confirmed that Mustafizur, who has taken 60 wickets in 65 IPL games and played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, CSK and DC across eight editions, had been released.

“The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow KKR a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the franchise, majority-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, said. With Mustafizur’s release, IPL 2026 will feature no Bangladeshi players.

In Sylhet, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam Bulbul called an emergency meeting on Saturday to “understand the matter in detail.” The meeting was underway at the time of going to press.

The relations between the two countries cratered after the formation of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in August 2024 following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led regime. Bilateral ties have come under further strain in recent months, with India citing “unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh” and Dhaka accusing New Delhi of spreading a false narrative.

Tensions flared up recently after protests in Bangladesh over the killing of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi took on an anti-India hue, raising concerns over the safety of Indian commissions. Both sides have called in each other’s envoys to the foreign ministry to lodge formal protests over developments that have impacted bilateral ties.

Amid strained ties, Shah Rukh Khan faced backlash from some quarters over the inclusion of the Bangladeshi player in KKR, with critics accusing him of betraying national interests.

Hailing Mustafizur’s release, Uttar Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Kashyap said, “We welcome the decision of the BCCI…They understood the sentiments of the nation and removed the Bangladeshi player, as atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, however, rejected the move. “What if the Bangladeshi player in question had been Litton Das or Soumya Sarkar? [Bangladeshi players from Hindu community] Who are we punishing here: a nation, an individual, his religion? Where will this mindless politicising of sport lead us?” he posted on X.

Geopolitical tensions have had a visible impact on IPL over the years, influencing which foreign players are allowed to participate. Since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, Pakistani cricketers have been excluded from the tournament, reflecting broader security concerns and strained diplomatic relations. BCB on Friday announced it will host India for a three-match ODI as well as a T20I series to be played in September. However, it is not clear if BCCI will allow the team to travel to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)