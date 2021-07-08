Home / India News / Known to keep a low profile, Narayanaswamy gets a place in Union Cabinet
A Narayanaswamy (Photo: Twitter)
Known to keep a low profile, Narayanaswamy gets a place in Union Cabinet

The MP from Karnataka’s Chitradurga hit the headlines in May 2019 when he was denied entry into a village in Tumakuru as he is a Dalit
By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 02:24 PM IST

A Narayanaswamy, 62, a first-time Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Chitradurga who was inducted into the Union council of ministers on Wednesday, hit the headlines in May 2019 when he was denied entry into a village in Tumakuru as he is a Dalit. He wanted to visit the village to highlight the poor condition of the schools in the region and encourage works under Corporate Social Responsibility there.

A fight broke out among the residents of Gollarhatti over whether Narayanswamy should be allowed in or not. Despite the humiliation, Narayanaswamy refused to file a police complaint, saying it was more important to educate people than arrest them.

Narayanaswamy, who is known for maintaining a low profile, was born on May 16, 1957. A four-time member of the Karnataka assembly between 1998-2013, he was also the chief whip of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly for a year in 1998. He was first made a state Cabinet minister in 2010. He has also served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water.

