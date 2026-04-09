Kolathur, Edappadi, Tiruchirappalli East : 5 key constituencies that will define Tamil Nadu elections

Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls for the state assembly elections on April 23 to decide who will form the government for the next five years. The results for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be declared on May 4. The elections will be held in a single phase in the southern state that is currently administered by MK Stalin-led DMK party with 159 seats in the Assembly. Track live updates on state assembly elections

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhay Stalin campaigns for DMK candidate S. M. Nasar from Avadi Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. (Photo for representation)(@Udhaystalin X)

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While the BJP is trying to make inroads into the Tamil Nadu power corridors, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also a key party in the upcoming elections, making the elections a triangular contest.

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Here is a list of some of the key constituencies of Tamil Nadu:

Edappadi

Among the key seats in Tamil Nadu is Edappadi that is currently represented by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. The seat is a traditional stronghold of the AIADMK party and holds importance in terms of the party's comeback in the state.

Tiruchirappalli East

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{{^usCountry}} This is a high-stakes seat with actor-politician Vijay contesting from here as he faces incumbent two-time DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj. The AIADMK's K Rajasekaran is also in the fray from the key Assembly seat. Vijay will also contest from the Perambur seat in his debut poll. Kolathur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a high-stakes seat with actor-politician Vijay contesting from here as he faces incumbent two-time DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj. The AIADMK's K Rajasekaran is also in the fray from the key Assembly seat. Vijay will also contest from the Perambur seat in his debut poll. Kolathur {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister MK Stalin is seeking re-election from this seat which he has held since 2011. Kolathur is a DMK stronghold and has been held by Stalin for three consecutive terms. Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister MK Stalin is seeking re-election from this seat which he has held since 2011. Kolathur is a DMK stronghold and has been held by Stalin for three consecutive terms. Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Once an AIADMK stronghold, the seat is now a DMK hub with J. John Ebenezer representing the constituency. Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar was represented by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in 2015–16 and after her death in 2018. TTV Dhinakaran won as an independent candidate even as he faced cash-for-votes allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once an AIADMK stronghold, the seat is now a DMK hub with J. John Ebenezer representing the constituency. Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar was represented by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in 2015–16 and after her death in 2018. TTV Dhinakaran won as an independent candidate even as he faced cash-for-votes allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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Coimbatore South

A key constituency, Coimbatore South will see a direct contest between DMK’s V Senthilbalaji, who currently represents the seat, and AIADMK's Amman K. Arjunan, who is confident of winning by a margin of 50,000 votes this time.

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