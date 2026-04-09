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Kolathur, Edappadi, Tiruchirappalli East : 5 key constituencies that will define Tamil Nadu elections

The elections will be held in a single phase in the southern state that is currently administered by MK Stalin-led DMK party with 159 seats in the Assembly.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 02:22 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls for the state assembly elections on April 23 to decide who will form the government for the next five years. The results for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be declared on May 4. The elections will be held in a single phase in the southern state that is currently administered by MK Stalin-led DMK party with 159 seats in the Assembly. Track live updates on state assembly elections

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhay Stalin campaigns for DMK candidate S. M. Nasar from Avadi Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. (Photo for representation)(@Udhaystalin X)

While the BJP is trying to make inroads into the Tamil Nadu power corridors, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also a key party in the upcoming elections, making the elections a triangular contest.

Also read: 5 with Congress, 2 with BJP & several alone: How regional parties fare in Assam election

Here is a list of some of the key constituencies of Tamil Nadu:

Edappadi

Among the key seats in Tamil Nadu is Edappadi that is currently represented by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. The seat is a traditional stronghold of the AIADMK party and holds importance in terms of the party's comeback in the state.

Tiruchirappalli East

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Coimbatore South

A key constituency, Coimbatore South will see a direct contest between DMK’s V Senthilbalaji, who currently represents the seat, and AIADMK's Amman K. Arjunan, who is confident of winning by a margin of 50,000 votes this time.

 
tamil nadu assembly election 2026 tamil nadu assembly elections
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Kolathur, Edappadi, Tiruchirappalli East : 5 key constituencies that will define Tamil Nadu elections
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