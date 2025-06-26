‘Kolkata airport's boundary should be sealed immediately’: Suvendu Adhikari flags ‘security risk’

The leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called for the immediate sealing of the boundary at Kolkata airport. West Bengal BJP leader and LOP Suvendu Adhikari expressed concerns over Kolkata airport's security and called for sealing off the boundaries.(HT Photo)

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said that the current situation at the airport poses a major security risk.

“What is happening at Kolkata Airport is a matter of great concern from a security perspective. Prayers are being performed on the ground. The boundary of Kolkata Airport is not being sealed,” he said.

He expressed worry over the movement of outsiders in and around the airport premises. "People from outside are coming and going, and there is also connectivity to China and Bangladesh from here. We have demanded that the boundary (of Kolkata Airport) be sealed," Adhikari said.

Adhikari also highlighted that two newly developed runways have still not been made operational despite being completed with central government funding. "The two new runways for which the central government allocated a budget, and whose work has also been completed, have not been made operational. Only a single runway is functional," he said.

He attributed the delay in operating the new runway to an issue involving a religious structure. "The reason given is the relocation of the Mosque to the secondary runway. This cannot go on," Adhikari remarked.

Calling for urgent action, he said, "The boundary wall should be closed immediately. The boundary of such a sensitive international airport should be sealed immediately."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised the state government for not participating in the nationwide celebration.

He alleged that while both NDA and non-NDA ruled states observed the day, West Bengal deliberately skipped it.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "NDA and non-NDA state governments are celebrating Yoga Day today, except West Bengal, because West Bengal follows Bangladesh. It does not follow Delhi. More than 180 countries are celebrating International Yoga Day today. As Indians, we are proud of this."

The sharp remarks came as International Yoga Day was celebrated across the country, promoting the physical and mental health benefits of yoga. (ANI)