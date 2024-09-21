Kolkata rape-murder: Thousands take to streets for 42-km-long torch rally demanding justice

Thousands of citizens held a relay torch rally from Hiland Park to Shyambazar-crossing in Kolkata on Friday - crossing a distance of around 42 km - demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city last month. Thousands of people participated in a 42 km long relay torch protest rally from Highland Park to Shyambazar in Kolkata against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.(Hindustan Times)

Several doctors, members of voluntary bodies and associations of specially-abled people, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists, and professors participated in the rally, which began at 4pm and culminated around midnight. Arch-rival football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal also participated in the rally.

According to officials, the torch march passed through Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, Chingrighata and took a detour via Beleghata Building More, Mallick Bazar, NRS Medical College and SSKM Hospital before concluding at Shyambazar in the northern part of the city.

During the procession, people held flaming torches in hand and shouted slogans in solidarity with the victim. Several people were also seen waving the tricolour and their mobile flashlights.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We want speedy trial and justice. Those guilty should be punished and Abhaya (name given to the victim) should get justice,” one of the people who joined the rally said.

Another rallyist, a retired school teacher, told PTI: “Despite my ailments, I couldn't help coming down from my third-floor apartment to meet the processionists. I wish them success in their fight. The medic was like my granddaughter. Let no other granddaughter meet such a grim fate.”

Kolkata doctors call off strike

On Friday, junior doctors in West Bengal ended their 11-day sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan and announced the partial resumption of duties entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals. The move came hours after the state chief secretary Manoj Pant issued a 10-point directive to ensure the safety, security and efficient functioning of the state health system.

However, they said they would continue to protest until West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee fulfilled their five demands.

The doctors have given a seven-day ultimatum to the government to implement the directives. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter next on September 27.

(With inputs from PTI)