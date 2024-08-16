Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Why is Mamata Banerjee leading a protest rally? Trinamool MP explains

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday clarified the reasons behind West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to lead a protest rally in response to the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The explanation comes amidst backlash on social media following the announcement of her participation in the protest. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee decided to lead a protest rally on August 17 in response to the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (ANI file)

While TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said the public “outrage is entirely understandable”, he explained the reason why Mamata Banerjee decided to lead the rally on August 17.

"'Why is @MamataOfficial leading a rally on the RG Kar Hospital incident”? Fair question. Because: CBI, which is now handling the case, must give daily updates on the investigation. The deadline given by the CM to Kolkata Police to complete the investigation was August 17. The same must apply to CBI. Kolkata Police has arrested one accused. Justice will happen only when CBI nabs ALL involved and sends case to a fast-track court," Derek O'Brien wrote on social media platform X (formally Twitter).

The Trinamool MP further said the Central Bureau of Investigation taking over the case shouldn’t lead to it being quietly buried.

“The urgent need of the hour is swift justice and the harshest punishment for the culprits. No one who committed this barbaric act must be spared,” he said.

Kolkata Police arrests 19 ‘miscreants’ for RG Kar Hospital vandalism

Derek O'Brien also pointed to the arrest of 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises on early Thursday morning.

On Friday, the Kolkata Police said it has arrested 19 miscreants for the violence. Taking to social media Kolkata Police today said, “19 arrests so far in RG Kar hospital vandalism. Five of them were identified by social media feedback. If you recognise any of the suspects from our earlier posts, kindly inform us. Thank you for your support and trust.”

“P.S. Those who attacked and ransacked the hospital also need to be booked. The police have arrested 19 people,” Derek O'Brien wrote.