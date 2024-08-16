Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: BJP workers-police clash during protest; 19 arrested for RG Kar hospital attack | Updates

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case updates: A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party workers and Kolkata Police outside CGO Complex on Friday during a protest demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar's Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. Several BJP workers were detained by police during the protest. Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) activists being detained during their 12-hour general strike against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Friday. (PTI)

A scuffle also broke out between Kolkata Police and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) SUCI (C) in Hazra when the latter were protesting during a 12-hour general strike call in West Bengal in solidarity with the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, reported news agency ANI.

The SUCI (C) supporters were detained in Kolkata. SUCI (C) supporters were then arrested and taken to Lalbazar Police station in Kolkata after they staged a protest at Hazra Intersection.

Doctors protest across India

Meanwhile, doctors and representatives of various medical organisations across the country staged protests at various locations. Medical services in Rajasthan were derailed due to outrage over the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College.

Resident doctors of Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) Medical College have announced a complete shutdown. Resident doctors are scheduled to take out a rally from Dhanvantari OPD in SMS Medical College to Statue Circle in Jaipur.

Apart from OPD and ICU, the shutdown has had a wide impact on all kinds of emergency services in SMS. Most of the routine operations have been postponed in SMS for the last 5 to 6 days. Serving doctors also boycotted work for one hour on Friday.

In Patna, protesting doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science said that until justice is given, services will not be provided.

"Emergency facilities have also been closed since late last night and tomorrow we will also take out a march across the country. The emergency services will also remain closed as the main accused has not been caught yet and we want justice," doctors said.

The doctors demanded that the Central Protection Act should be implemented immediately.

At AIIMS Delhi, Dr Kumar Kartikay said, "We want to peacefully put forward our demands. We demand a Central Protection Act for healthcare workers. Till we do not get a written assurance, we will continue our strike... We are expecting around 3000-5000 people at Nirman Bhawan today from all the medical colleges in Delhi... We will not step back or sit quietly till we get an assurance that action will be taken."

Junior doctors and medical students at AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh staged a protest and performed a street play to protest against the horrific incident.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

19 arrested for vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital

Kolkata Police said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.