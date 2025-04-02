Kolkata elderly couple dies by suicide, accuse son, daughter-in-law of torture

A man in his 70s and his wife allegedly died by suicide at their home in Kolkata’s Mukundapur in the early hours of Wednesday, a police officer said, and added the couple left a note blaming their son and daughter-in-law for torturing them. The elderly couple’s daughter blamed her brother and sister-in-law for tormenting their parents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The officer said that the son and daughter-in-law, who lived with the elderly couple, were being questioned. “We have registered a case.”

The elderly couple’s daughter also blamed her brother and sister-in-law for tormenting their parents. “They wanted to occupy the flat [of the elderly couple]. They used to beat up my parents and keep them starving. There were days when my parents had to go to temples for food. My brother and his wife should be punished for what they did.” She added that whenever she confronted her brother, her parents said he would never change.