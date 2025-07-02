Kolkata gang-rape accused bought inhaler for survivor only to keep torturing her: Lawyer

The 24-year-old law student who was gang-raped by three men in Kolkata’s South Calcutta Law College had a panic attack during the assault and urged the three accused to take her to the hospital. However, instead of doing that, one of the accused got an inhaler for her, only so they could continue the assault, public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told a court in the city on Tuesday. All the three men, accused of raping the 24-year-old law student on June 25, have been sent to police custody till July 8.(ANI)

Sharing the disturbing details of the gang-rape, Ghosal told the court, “When the victim had a panic attack and was unable to breathe, the accused persons instead of taking her to a hospital gave her an inhaler so that she feels better and they could torture her again.”

The survivor had also stated in her complaint about the panic attack and how the main accused, Monojit Mishra, told the other two accused - Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee - to get an inhaler for her.

“I had a panic attack and shortness of breath. Mishra asked Ahmed and Mukherjee to come inside the room. I asked for help from them. I asked them to take me to the hospital. But they were not helping me. Then Mishra told them to bring an inhaler for me,” she had said.

Ahmed was the one who bought the inhaler from a nearby pharmacy, said police. However, even as the survivor felt a bit better with help of the inhaler, it was not long before she was tortured again by the accused.

The police located the pharmacy from where the inhaler was brought, corroborating the survivor’s statement and also seized the receipt of the ₹350 payment done through UPI for the same.

The main accused, Monojit Mishra, worked as a temporary staff member at the college and is an alumni as well while the other two accused - Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee - were currently studying there. A college security guard Pinaki Bandyopadhyay was also arrested for allegedly turning a blind eye to the crime.

While Mishra’s services have been terminated from the college, Ahmed and Mukherjee have also been rusticated, according to the college’s vice principal Nayna Chatterji.

Several pieces of evidence, including digital footprints, medical tests, and the scene of the crime, have all corroborated the survivor's complaint.

With inputs frm Joydeep Thakur.