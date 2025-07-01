Kolkata gang-rape: 3 accused sent to police custody till July 8

Kolkata: A court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent the three accused, arrested on charges of gang-raping a 24-year-old law college student on June 25, to police custody till July 8 even as the public prosecutor told the court that the nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was looking for more pieces of evidence. A scene outside the Alipore court in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, the governing body of the South Calcutta Law College, where the incident took place, terminated the service of Monojit Mishra, a temporary staff in the college and the prime accused, and rusticated the two students– Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

Police had arrested Mishra, a TMC youth leader who is also a former student of the college, along with Ahmed and Mukherjee, two existing students, last week, in connection with the gang-rape in the college campus.

Earlier on June 27, when the trio was produced in the ACJM court in Alipore for the first time after they were arrested, Sourin Ghosal, public prosecutor, had told the court that the report of the survivor’s medical examination corroborated her statement.

“Now we not only have the results of the medical test, but also the medico legal tests, digital evidence and circumstantial evidence. They all match with the victim’s statements. There are more evidence, which the SIT is looking into. We are exploring all angles and that’s why we have sought an extension on the accused persons’ police custody,” he said.

While the crime was committed between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm on June 25, Mishra and Ahmed were arrested around 7.30 pm on June 26. Mukherjee was arrested in the early hours of June 27 from his residence. They had their mobile phones with them till they were arrested and their phones were seized.

“Police are investigating. As the case is very sensitive, we would not like to share minute details of the probe. We have collected several pieces of evidence. Those are being analysed,” Manoj Verma, Kolkata Police commissioner, told media persons on Tuesday.

Police said that they were scanning the call detail record of the three accused. The call detail records of the trio would reveal whether the accused persons got in touch with any person after committing the crime.

An official aware of the development said that the CDR of Mishra’s mobile phone revealed that he had spoken with the vice principal Nayna Chatterji once in the morning of June 26.

Chatterjee had earlier told the media that she came to know about the incident only on June 27 after the media flashed the news.

“When the victim had a panic attack and was unable to breathe, the accused persons instead of taking her to a hospital gave her an inhaler so that she feels better and they could torture her again,” Ghosal told the court on Tuesday.

The survivor had stated in her complaint that she had a panic attack while Mishra was assaulting her.

“I had a panic attack and shortness of breath. Mishra asked Ahmed and Mukherjee to come inside the room. I asked for help from them. I asked them to take me to the hospital. But they were not helping me. Then Mishra told them to bring an inhaler for me,” she said.

Police have located the medical store Ethan Pharma, near the college, from where Ahmed had purchased the inhaler at 8.29 pm. The medical store owner told the police that as Ahmed didn’t have enough cash, he said that he would pay the half through UPI. When the store owner insisted on making the payment through one mode, he paid ₹350 through UPI. Police have seized the receipt.

Meanwhile, the college authorities’ decision to terminate Mishra and rusticate the two students came a day after the state education department sent an e-mail to the college with the instructions.

“We have terminated Mishra, who was recruited as a temporary staff member, from service. Mukherjee and Ahmed have been rusticated. We want death-penalty for the three. The college governing body would also urge the bar association of Alipore court to cancel the registration of Mishra as he is a practising lawyer there. None would be allowed to stay back in the campus beyond the college hours,” Nayna Chatterji told media persons after the meeting of the governing body.

The survivor had told police that Mishra had shown her two video clippings, which were captured while she was being stripped. The video was used to blackmail her. She was threatened that if she didn’t cooperate, the accused persons would share the videos.

“There are no such videos in which the accused persons can be seen torturing the woman. I have spoken with the accused persons. They have told me that there are no such videos on their mobile phones. There could be videos of the accused persons speaking with the woman in a room. But a video in which a man is speaking with a woman and a man is torturing a woman are two completely different things,” Raju Ganguly, counsel of Mishra, told the media.