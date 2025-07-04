Kolkata gang rape: Crime scene reconstruction done over 4 hours as accused taken to law college

As the next step in the investigation into the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case, Kolkata Police on Friday took the four arrested men for crime scene reconstruction. Main accused Monojit Mishra ‘Mango dada’, who is an alumnus of the college; current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and the security guard Pinaki Banerjee were taken to the college early morning, around 4.30 am. The alleged rape of 24 year old women in Kolkata law college took place on the evening of June 25, and was led by Monojit Mishra, and two college seniors.(PTI file photo)

The process took four hours, a police officer told reporters, “The reconstruction of the crime scene is a vital part of the investigation.”

To cross-check with complaint

Police said the findings from the reconstruction will be cross-checked with the allegation of the woman and other proofs.

The 24-year-old woman was raped on June 25, and the assault was allegedly led by Monojit Mishra, assisted by two current students. The crime took place at multiple locations on the college campus over three hours, including in the guard's room, the victim said in her complaint.

Medical examination also revealed nails-inflicted injuries on Monojit’s body, indicating the victim tried to fight back. Circumstantial evidence also corroborated the first-year law student's allegations. CCTV footage showed her being dragged into a room by the accused.

What complaint says

The victim alleged that Mishra had called her to the room to offer her the post of the general secretary of the woman students' department. Mishra then allegedly took her to a room adjacent to the college union office, where he forced himself on her after she rejected his advances and a marriage proposal.

The complaint also said the men video-recorded the rape and threatened to make it viral on social media.

(With Inputs from PTI)