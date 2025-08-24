Kolkata law college rape: Accused filmed sexual assault through exhaust fan hole, says chargesheet

The accused in the gangrape of a student at a south Kolkata law college had filmed multiples videos of the victim and had used them for blackmailing her, the chargesheet in the case stated. The police arrested three persons, including main accused Monojit Mishra.(HT file photo)

The 650-page chargesheet said that several obscene videos of the victim had been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused. These videos were filmed through the hole of the exhaust fan installed in the wall, the chargesheet said, according to NDTV.

The chargesheet in the case was filed by the Kolkata Police on Saturday, PTI quoted officials aware of the development as saying. “The chargesheet was submitted against all the four. The chargesheet runs up to more than 650 pages and has accounts of around 80 witnesses,” an official said.

The medical examination of the survivor has confirmed rape, with the DNA of the accused matching forensic samples. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the survivor being dragged by the accused and held hostage. The videos recovered from the mobile phone also have the voices, which match the voice samples of the accused, NDTV reported.

The 24-year-old student from the Kasba law college was raped inside the institution's premises on June 25. The police registered a case a day after the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor.

The police arrested three persons – main accused Monojit Mishra, along with two students of the college, Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed. Mishra was a temporary staff of the law college and was also an ex-student of the college. Later, a fourth accused, the security guard of the college, identified as Pinaki Banerjee, was also taken into police custody.

The survivor had alleged that two of the accused, Mukherjee and Ahmed, had filmed the act on their mobile phone. The police retrieved the videos from one of the mobile phones seized from the accused, thus supporting the woman's statements.