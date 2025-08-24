Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kolkata law college rape: Accused filmed sexual assault through exhaust fan hole, says chargesheet

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 08:59 pm IST

The 650-page chargesheet said that several obscene videos of the victim had been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused.

The accused in the gangrape of a student at a south Kolkata law college had filmed multiples videos of the victim and had used them for blackmailing her, the chargesheet in the case stated.

The police arrested three persons, including main accused Monojit Mishra.(HT file photo)
The police arrested three persons, including main accused Monojit Mishra.(HT file photo)

The 650-page chargesheet said that several obscene videos of the victim had been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused. These videos were filmed through the hole of the exhaust fan installed in the wall, the chargesheet said, according to NDTV.

The chargesheet in the case was filed by the Kolkata Police on Saturday, PTI quoted officials aware of the development as saying. “The chargesheet was submitted against all the four. The chargesheet runs up to more than 650 pages and has accounts of around 80 witnesses,” an official said.

The medical examination of the survivor has confirmed rape, with the DNA of the accused matching forensic samples. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the survivor being dragged by the accused and held hostage. The videos recovered from the mobile phone also have the voices, which match the voice samples of the accused, NDTV reported.

The 24-year-old student from the Kasba law college was raped inside the institution's premises on June 25. The police registered a case a day after the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor.

The police arrested three persons – main accused Monojit Mishra, along with two students of the college, Promit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed. Mishra was a temporary staff of the law college and was also an ex-student of the college. Later, a fourth accused, the security guard of the college, identified as Pinaki Banerjee, was also taken into police custody.

The survivor had alleged that two of the accused, Mukherjee and Ahmed, had filmed the act on their mobile phone. The police retrieved the videos from one of the mobile phones seized from the accused, thus supporting the woman's statements.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kolkata law college rape: Accused filmed sexual assault through exhaust fan hole, says chargesheet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On