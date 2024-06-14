Kolkata: Major fire breaks out at Acropolis Mall, several fire engines at spot

A major fire broke out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata on Friday. Several fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Initial reports indicated that the fire broke out on the third floor of Acropolis shopping mall located in the southern part of Kolkata, prompting authorities to evacuate the building. The fire reportedly broke out on the third floor of Acropolis Mall in Kolkata on Friday.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at the mall in Kasba area around 12.15pm, news agency PTI reported.

"As of now, there is no report of any injury. Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks," an official told PTI.

The entire area was engulfed in smoke, and traffic movement in front of the mall has been regulated, a senior officer of the Kolkata Traffic Police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. However, some reports claimed that the fire broke at the food court of the mall.

Fire at Park Street restaurant in Kolkata

The Acropolis Mall blaze incident comes days after a fire broke out at a restaurant in the Park Street area of central Kolkata, triggering panic among local people. No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on Tuesday.

At least nine fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was first spotted around 10.50am.

The fire broke out at the restaurant adjacent to a multi-storied building on Park Street. Thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the higher floors of the structure, a part of which was covered with tin sheets that got destroyed.

People from nearby residential buildings and offices came out on the street in fear.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, and they are still working as the cooling-off process is underway, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a forensic investigation, he said, adding that the authorities will examine whether the restaurant owner had followed safety regulations or not.

Asked about the part of the structure built with tin sheets, Bose said the fire services department doesn't have any say in it.