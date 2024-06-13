Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, 40 fire engines at spot; no casualties

A major fire broke out in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Thursday and spread to several shops, gutting goods and property worth crores of rupees. No one was reported hurt, PTI reported, citing officials. The fire started from Marwadi Katra market and spread to Anil Market.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

"A call related to the fire was received at 5 pm from Chandni Chowk area. The fire was in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak," Delhi Fire Service (DFS)chief Atul Garg said.

Initially, the DFS said that it dispatched 14 fire tenders to the spot, but as the fire spread to other shops, 26 more vehicles were pressed into service.

"The fire is surrounded so it cannot go any further. You can say it is under control, there is not to worry about. There are 40 fire tenders at the spot, along with 170-175 officials. There is no casualty in the incident," Garg told PTI late in the evening.

He also said that the main building where the fire started collapsed and efforts were on to contain the fire from spreading to several other shops, interconnected, which store garments.

Garg said that the narrow lanes in the area posed as an additional challenge to the firefighters as they were forced to station their tenders 200 to 300 metres away from the main spot.

"We are also using hydraulic machines to combat the fire from all locations," he said.

A spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the fire started from Marwadi Katra market and spread to Anil Market, reported.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out near a petrol pump in Sector 37 of Noida on Wednesday night. As per the latest information, the fire has been doused and no casualties have been reported.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Mishra told ANI that the fire is under control.

"In sector 37, a fire was reported near a petrol pump at around 10:00 pm. The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and their team reached here immediately and around 10 fire tenders were also called in... The fire is now under control. There have not been any injuries in the incident," the ADCP said.