Fire erupts at Mystery Rooms in Delhi's Connaught Place; 1 person trapped

A fire broke out at a popular theme-based adventure game zone in Connaught Place in Delhi. One individual was reported to be trapped inside Mystery Rooms located at Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Fire breaks out at Mystery Rooms, a theme-based adventure game zone, at Outer Circle of Connaught Place in Delhi.(screengrab / PTI)

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. So far, no injuries were reported," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

He said that a call was received at 3.22 pm from a game arcade Mystry Rooms located in Block M, in the outer circle area of Connaught Place reporting that a fire had broken out in the games area.

"Fire is under control," he said adding that operations are underway

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. More details awaited.

