Kolkata mystery ‘murders’: Wives die, husbands who met car crash claim ‘suicide’ pact; cops deny

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2025 03:38 PM IST

Three members of the family, two women and a girl, were found dead inside their house in Kolkata, while 3 other members of the family met an accident parallelly

The murky case of the alleged murder of three women of a family an the simultaneous accident of three other members of the same family in West Bengal's Kolkata has left the police perplexed, with them trying to crack the case and probe the involvement of two of the women's husbands.

Deployment of police personnel was seen outside the house where 3 of family members found dead and 3 others injured in accident near Tangra Police Station in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
Deployment of police personnel was seen outside the house where 3 of family members found dead and 3 others injured in accident near Tangra Police Station in Kolkata, India, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Kolkata Police has confirmed that the two women and a girl were murdered, ruling out the claim by one of the family members that there was a “suicide pact”.

Kolkata Police said that the family has a tannery business and has been in financial difficulties.

Kolkata murder mystery | What is known

What happened: The three members of the family, two women and a girl, were found dead inside their residence in Kolkata's Tangra with their wrists slit, while three others were injured after their car crashed into a Metro Rail pillar in the city on early Wednesday. One of the injured persons told the police about the deaths in their family.

About the family: Two brothers – Pranay and Prasun Dey – lived in that house in Tangra area with their wives Sudeshna and Romi, respectively. Pranay’s son and Prasun’s daughter were the other occupants of the house. The deceased are Sudeshna, Romi and Prasun's daughter.

‘Suicide pact’ claim dismissed: The brothers had, earlier, claimed to the police that there was a suicide pact among the family members following which all consumed porridge laced with sleeping pills, news agency PTI quoted an officer, who added that this led to suspicion of the men hiding something. "It seems that they were trying to mislead us. They were trying to hide something. We need to question them. Once they are declared fit enough to talk, our officers will start questioning them," the officer said.

Also Read: Not suicide, 2 women found dead with 15-yr-old in Kolkata were killed - Autopsy

Car had no glitch: According to the police, the brothers left their house at midnight and the accident took place around 3.15 am on Wednesday at a place which is not far away from their place. The car covered some distance in the city but we need to have more information regarding the vehicle's speed, and its route. Kolkata Police found that the vehicle had no "mechanical glitch" that led to the accident near Abhisikta Metro in the southern part of the city, the officer said.

Police probing husbands' involvement: A police officer said that the post-mortem reports, that came on Thursday, suggested that the two women and the girl were killed and the findings raised questions about who was behind the crime. "We are trying to find out whether the husbands killed their wives and the girl or if others from outside the family were involved in the murders," the PTI report quoted the officer as saying.

Police wait for brothers to be out of hospital: The two brothers were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital after the accident, police said, ading that their health conditions along with that of the boy were stated to have improved. "The two brothers may be shifted from the ICU of a hospital but the boy may continue to be in the intensive care unit. They will, however, not be discharged now. The doctors will review their conditions and take a call," police said and added that they would speak to the doctors to know when the brothers can be spoken to.

