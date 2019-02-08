Kolkata police raid firms ‘linked’ to wife of ex-CBI interim chief Rao

The Kolkata police on Friday raided two offices in the city that allegedly had financial dealings with Mannem Sandhya, the wife of the former interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation M Nageswara Rao.

Officials from Hare Street police station and Bowbazar police station swooped down on the office of Angela Mercantile Pvt Ltd in Salt Lake and another in Clive Row in central Kolkata. No arrests were made till the time of writing this report.

The step comes just a day before Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is to be questioned by a CBI team in Shillong as a witness in the Saradha ponzi scam. “I don’t have the details. But I won’t be surprised if turns out to be a dose of vendetta politics,” said BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh. “This belongs to the domain of the police...” said state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 23:10 IST