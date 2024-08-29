‘Might have died by suicide’: What caller told Kolkata doctor’s father on August 9

The parents of the Kolkata doctor – who was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 – received three calls on the night of the crime from an employee of the hospital, a report said on Thursday. In all three calls, the man refused to divulge what had happened to the 31-year-old woman. Junior doctors take part in a protest rally over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

In the first call, the assistant superintendent of RG Kar Hospital frantically asked the parents of the woman to come to the hospital. “Your daughter is not well. Can you please come to the hospital immediately?” he said, per India Today. HT can't independently verify the veracity of the report.

When the victim's father asked for more details, the man said she wasn't well and the hospital was admitting her.

After the father further pressed the man for information, he said doctors would tell them what happened. He kept insisting that they come to the hospital.

The channel reported that in the second call, the caller said her condition was very critical.

In the third call, the staff member anxiously told them, "She might have committed suicide or died. The police are here. We are at the hospital, in front of everyone, making this call".

The doctor, who was on her 36-hour-long shift, had gone to the seminar hall of the hospital to rest when a man named Sanjay Roy allegedly attacked her.

Her autopsy confirmed she was raped and murdered. The police arrested Sanjay Roy on the basis of CCTV footage, which showed him entering the seminar hall at 4.03 am on August 9.

Per autopsy, there were 25 internal and external injuries on her body.

The Supreme Court had criticised the ex-principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for trying to pass off the murder and rape as a suicide.