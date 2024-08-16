Kolkata rape-murder: Safdarjung, other hospital doctors to hold massive joint protest in Delhi today

Amid nationwide strikes, Resident Doctors' Associations (RDA)across Delhi have announced that they will be holding a joint protest on Friday, August 16, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Amid nationwide strikes, Resident Doctors' Associations (RDA)across Delhi have announced that they will be holding a joint protest on Friday(PTI)

On Thursday night, doctors and nursing officers of Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, stood in solidarity with the protests at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata and carried a candlelight march.

In a press release by AIIMS RDA, they stated that it had been “unanimously decided” after a meeting with representatives of RDA's across Delhi that a joint protest march would take place on August 16 from 2pm at Nirman Bhavan.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) also held an emergency meeting on Thursday and decided to hold a candlelight march from 5pm at India Gate.

President of the DMA Dr Alok Bhandari also warned the state of the consequences if justice was not seen to its end, saying, “If the government still does not wake up and does not find a permanent solution to these problems, then people associated with the medical profession will have to come on the streets.”

After mob violence disrupted protests on August 14 night at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, where the body of the trainee doctor was found, the Indian Medical Association announced a nationwide strike by doctors on August 17.

In their statement, they said, “Subsequent to the brutal crime in R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata, and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day (Wednesday night), the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am Sunday, August 18 for 24 hours.”

As strikes and protests spread across the country due to national outrage, the Central Bureau of Investigation has begun its probe into the case.