Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered while returning from hospital; 1 arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a nurse in Uttarakhand while she was returning home from the hospital two weeks ago. The horrific incident took place in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, reported The Indian Express and the accused was arrested on August 14. Protestors demand justice for junior doctor who was raped in Kolkata (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

The nurse worked at a private hospital in Nainital and her body was found in an empty plot in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. The incident took place on July 30, the report said.

The accused in the case, Dharmendra Kumar, belongs to Bareilly and is a daily wage labourer. Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered the nurse while she was heading home from the hospital.

On July 31, the victim's sister filed a missing person report with the local police after she did not come home the previous night. The nurse's body was found by the police on August 8.

According to the police, the accused first dragged her to the bushes where he raped her and strangled her to death. He then robbed her, took her jewellery, and fled. The police arrested the man from Rajasthan after they tracked the victim's phone to the location.

“The accused is a (drug) addict and does not know the woman. On the day of the incident, he saw the woman going alone. As per our information, he stopped the woman, who fought back fiercely. She was, however, overpowered and… strangled her to death. He also sexually assaulted her. After the murder, he took the woman’s belongings and escaped,” SSP Manjunath T C told Express.

This comes as the healthcare community called a strike after a junior doctor was raped and murdered on the premises of the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. Opposition leaders and doctors' associations alleged a “cover-up” by the Kolkata Police as the parents of the victim were initially informed that their daughter committed suicide.