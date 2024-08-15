'Certain political parties…’: Mamata Banerjee on mob attack at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed ‘certain political parties’ were behind the mob attack at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where doctors are protesting the August 9 rape and murder of a junior doctor. Kolkata, India - Aug. 5, 2024: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee during inaugiration of 'Vanamahotsov 2024' at the lawn of West Bengal Legislative Assembly House in Kolkata, India, on Monday, August 5, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The West Bengal chief minister also stated that she has ‘no complaints’ against the striking medics.

“Police are looking into the matter. I don't have any complaints against the students or the agitating doctors. But there are certain political parties trying to foment trouble. If you go through the video (of the attack), you will get to see what happened,” she told reporters, according to PTI.

According to India Today, Banerjee specifically named opposition BJP and Left as having orchestrated the violence.

“I saw flags of the Left and BJP…the way they attacked the police. One of my officers-in-charge was missing for one hour. Later, he was found wounded. But the police did not list the patients. They did not use force. We have done a lot of aandolan (agitation) and never done things like that inside hospital,” it quoted the Trinamool Congress supremo as saying.

Banerjee's statement came a day after she alleged that the opposition was trying to ‘capture power’ in West Bengal through ‘Bangladesh-like protests’ in the RG Kar case.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina was ousted as Bangladesh's prime minister following a month-long student-led uprising against her.

The midnight attack on the RG Kar Hospital unfolded shortly after women in Kolkata and other cities of West Bengal, participated in a ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest over the trainee medic's rape and murder.

The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on directions of the Calcutta high court, which transferred the investigation to the federal agency from Kolkata Police.