‘Laughable’: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

The United States has strongly rejected allegations that it was involved in the resignation of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 after thousands of protesters gathered in the capital Dhaka, demanding the ouster of her government. More than 450 people were killed in Bangladesh during the weeks of unrest leading up to her toppling. An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, was subsequently formed.

On Tuesday, United States Department of State Vedant Patel said that the allegations were “laughable” and “absolutely false”.

“That's laughable. Any implication that the United States was involved in Sheikh Hasina's resignation is absolutely false,” Patel said at a press briefing.

He added that a lot of disinformation has been spread in recent weeks about the events in Bangladesh.

“We have seen a lot of disinformation in recent weeks and we were made incredibly committed to strengthening information and integrity across the regional ecosystem, especially our partners in South Asia,” Patel said.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, had alleged that the protests in Bangladesh were supported by “foreign forces”.

"I believe, at this point, it is from beyond Bangladesh," he had claimed. “Only an intelligence agency would have the capability of smuggling and supplying weapons to protesters.”

Sheikh Hasina demands punishment



In her first statement after she fled to India, former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has demanded punishment for those involved in the killings of students and others during weeks of violent protests that prompted her ouster.

“Since last July, many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation. Students, teachers, police even internal women police, journalists, cultural workers, working people, Awami League and affiliated organization leaders, workers, pedestrians and workers in various institutions who have died as a victim of terrorist attack, I am condoling and praying for their souls,” the former Bangladesh prime minister said.

She had also condemned the destruction of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's museum in Dhaka after her ouster.

“The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we have gained self-esteem as an independent nation, got self-identity and got an independent country, has been grossly insulted,” she wrote. "They insulted the blood of millions of martyrs. I want justice from the countrymen."