The Cabinet Secretary Who Doubles as Trump’s Personal Project Manager

WASHINGTON—For most Interior secretaries, the sometimes sleepy job centers on overseeing 480 million acres of federal public lands and approving permits for oil-and-gas development. Burgum is point man for Trump’s Washington makeover, tackling everything from troublesome algae blooms in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to an effort to revitalize aging golf courses in the city. For Doug Burgum, it also means being President Trump’s personal project manager. Burgum is point man for Trump’s Washington makeover, tackling everything from troublesome algae blooms in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to an effort to revitalize aging golf courses in the city. The portfolio has made Burgum, a former tech entrepreneur and governor of North Dakota, a constant fixture at the president’s side, giving him an unusually prominent role in Trump’s second term amid the country’s 250th birthday celebrations. When Trump headed last week to Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans, Burgum joined him in the presidential limo. A couple of days later, Burgum was there again, taking Trump on a tour of one of the golf courses the president wants to redesign. On Wednesday, the Interior secretary, wearing a cowboy hat, was among the travelers on the maiden flight of the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One. The president flew to North Dakota, where he attended the opening of Burgum’s passion project: Theodore Roosevelt’s presidential library. The president recently presented Burgum with a signed poster board emblazoned with a photo of the Interior secretary riding across the reflecting pool in an ATV. “To Doug— Great job,” Trump wrote.

Burgum and Trump returned to the Washington area in June after attending an NBA Finals game in New York City.

“He’s a builder, and I think it drives him crazy when he sees things that aren’t maintained,” Burgum said in an interview, referring to Trump. “We are legitimately the leader of the world, and he would think that as the leader of the world, you ought to have the most beautiful and safest capital.” Trump has Burgum on speed dial, sometimes calling him several times a day to check on his efforts to renovate the city’s parks, statues and fountains. During an Oval Office interview last year with The Wall Street Journal, the president called Burgum and put him on speakerphone so he could provide updates on the redesign of Washington’s golf courses. Many of the capital’s most well-known tourist attractions—from the reflecting pool to the National Mall—are on federal land managed by the National Park Service, which falls under Burgum’s jurisdiction. For the past several months, the Interior Department has sent the president a daily update with photos of the progress being made on his projects, Burgum said. Sometimes the photos end up on Trump’s Truth Social page. “I’d say for him, this isn’t a distraction, it’s like vacation for him,” Burgum said of Trump’s focus on White House renovations and projects around Washington. Burgum faced one of the biggest public tests of his tenure last month after Trump’s roughly $16 million renovation of the reflecting pool became a national news story. As algae blooms clouded the water and segments of the pool’s new lining floated to the surface, senior leadership from the National Park Service strapped on waders to help clean up the mess, people familiar with the matter said. “He was frustrated about how people were trying to say it was a failure,” Burgum said, adding, “The point of the liner was to stop the leakage. The liner was never gonna stop algae.” Burgum said algae built up in nearby pipes and flowed into the reflecting pool as workers refilled it. “The algae got ahead of us, and then when we got the nanobubblers going, then we caught up,” he said, referring to a technology installed at the pool to prevent algae. Burgum’s focus on his boss’s priorities has led to criticism that he isn’t paying enough attention to the Interior Department’s other missions. An agency spokeswoman said the department was “walking and chewing gum at the same time.” Conservation advocates, including the National Parks Conservation Association and Sierra Club, have criticized Burgum and the Trump administration for cutting Interior Department staff, expanding oil-and-gas permitting on public lands, and shifting resources to Washington at the expense of parks in other parts of the country. Democrats are calling on the Trump administration to explain why no-bid contracts were used to renovate the reflecting pool. “We have a responsibility to maintain all of our locations. This one happens to be the most visited one of all, and it was in the worst condition,” Burgum said of the nation’s capital. “So, I mean, people can say that, but it’s a false trade off.”

Burgum met in March in Caracas with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez.